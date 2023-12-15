Dr Ranj shares how This Morning bullying claims affected his career

Dr Ranj Singh has shone a light on how his claims of a toxic workplace at This Morning have affected his career.

Earlier this year, the TV star, who left the daytime show in 2021 after 10 years, accused the This Morning team of having a “toxic culture”. At the time, ITV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall responded by stating that they “do not recognise that".

Dr Ranj’s claims came after the show’s former presenter Phillip Schofield left the series in May, when he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague.

Phillip’s former co-host Holly Willoughby also chose to leave her role in October. This Morning has yet to announce permanent replacements for the pair.

Now, two years on from leaving the show, Dr Ranj has opened up about his experience on This Morning, and how it has since gone on to affect his career.

In his new BBC documentary, titled Imposter Syndrome, the 44-year-old detailed why he felt the need to speak out.

“For me it was the culture that had developed, in many ways about the way people were being treated and being made to feel and it wasn't good for people's mental health,” he explained.

Dr Ranj, who now has a regular role on BBC’s Morning Live, was then asked if he believes his accusations impacted his career, to which he replied: “I think so.”

“You know I was a mental health ambassador, anti-bullying ambassador on this channel, whose job it is to look after people. It's my job to say something and say, ‘Look, things aren't quite right and now we need to do something about this,’” he noted.

Dr Ranj went on to admit that he “loved [This Morning] so much”, and that it was “really painful” to leave his job.

"When you lose something you really care about you grieve for it, right? So I think there’s always going to be that sense of grief there for a while,” he added.