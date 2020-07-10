Down to Earth with Zac Efron is now on Netflix and it is fascinating

Zac Efron will always be Troy Bolton to me. No matter what he stars in post-High School Musical, I'll always just think of him singing Breaking Free in that awful white tracksuit.

So, it's safe to say I was surprised when I heard the actor was working on travel show with Netflix. I was lucky enough to tune into Down to Earth with Zac Efron before it was released on the streaming service and I was pleasantly surprised.

The former Disney star is so passionate about our world and is al about living a healthy, sustainable life. On the show, Efron travels across the globe with his friend and wellness guru Darin Olien.

In this travel show, the duo make it their mission to find out about the ways we can be kinder to the planet and discover healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Episode two sees Efron, Olien and their team visit France to learn all about water. And trust me, when I first pressed play I wasn't expected much but the show is both informative and eye-opening. Within the first episode I felt encouraged to live more sustainably and to learn more about what we are putting into our bodies.

Before heading to Paris to learn about its tap water system, Zac joins actress and friend Anna Kendrick for a lesson in H20, courtesy of a water sommelier in LA, which made the show that little bit more lighthearted, which really works in its favour. I think fans of Efron will be more inclined to learn about our planet after watching this show rather than tuning into an intense and heavy documentary.

If you're trying to learn more about sustainable living but struggle to focus on studies or books then this show is the perfect starting point. Efron's enthusiasm (and his abs) make it all the more enjoyable. Plus, it's nice to see different corners of the world albeit from the comfort of my sofa.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available on Netflix now.