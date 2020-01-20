Doting Dad: Prince Harry gives adorable update on son Archie

Prince Harry is about to start a new chapter of his life with Meghan and baby Archie in Canada. After months of discussions with the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have decided to step down as senior members.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth publicly gave her grandson and Meghan her blessing to begin their new life. The couple will no longer use their royal titles and have cut off all public funding. They will no longer work for Queen Elizabeth, but vowed to always honour her in their work.

Harry spoke about the next step for his family during a fundraiser for his charity Sentebale. He even gave a sweet update on his son Archie who is in Canada with his mum.

Prince Harry gushed about his baby boy during the charity dinner, “It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service.

“So in that respect, nothing changes. It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son, Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant."

The family-of-three celebrated the Christmas holidays and New Year in Canada and it sounds like they had quite a magical time.

Harry and Meghan are planning on splitting their time between the UK and Canada once these changes come into effect in the springtime.

They have promised to teach their son about the royal tradition he was born into, but want to ensure he lives a normal life, which is undoubtedly their top priority as they cease their royal duties.