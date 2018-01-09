Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential race

In the wake of Oprah Winfrey's spine tingling speech at the Golden Globes, many speculated that the iconic talk-show host might run for US presidency in 2020.

The speculations were met by mass excitement, as many felt that if a reality-TV host and business mogul could make it to the White House, then why not Oprah?

Current POTUS Donald Trump has given his two cents on the matter, and claims that he would beat Oprah in a presidential bid.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:12am PST

Trump told reporters today at a press conference: 'Yeah, I'll beat Oprah.'

'Oprah will be lots of fun,' he said.

'I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.'

Despite being very confident in his ability to beat Oprah in a presidential campaign, the POTUS was quick to add:

'I don’t think she’s going to run. '

Trump vs Oprah vs Kanye West? 2020 will be a campaign and a half.