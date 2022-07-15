Donald Trump pays tribute to first wife Ivana after announcing her death

Former US president Donald Trump announced yesterday, Thursday 14, that his first wife Ivana Trump sadly passed away at the age of 73.

Donald revealed she had passed away with a statement on his social media platform Truth Social. It read, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City”.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric”.

He closed off by saying. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!”.

Ivana's youngest son Eric shared a post on Instagram in rememberance of his mum. He wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend”.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination”.

He continued, “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren”.

Ivanka also shared photos of her and her mother to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to her. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny”.

The 40-year-old went on to say, “She modelled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest- never forgetting an opportunity to laugh and dance”.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always”.

Donald and Ivana tied the knot in April 1977 and had their first child Donald Jr eight months after their wedding. They welcomed two more children, Ivanka in 1981 and Eric in 1984, before divorcing in March 1992.