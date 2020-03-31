Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories in adorable new video series

Dolly Parton has announced an exciting new project and it is perfect for the times we’re living in. The Jolene singer is set to debut a new bedtime story video series called Goodnight with Dolly.

The videos will air on the Imagination Library YouTube channel from April 2. The sweet series will run for 10 weeks.

Dolly couldn’t help but gush about the project. She told Rolling Stone: “This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators.

“They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

Dolly will read a series of stories including her own book I Am a Rainbow, The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piperm, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anne Dewdney and many more.

This is the cutest series and we’re sure millions of kids around the world will tune in over the next few weeks.