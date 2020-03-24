Disney+ is finally available in Ireland and the UK from today

Disney+ is finally available in Ireland and the United Kingdom and it couldn't have come at a better time. The streaming service is jam-packed with classic Disney movies like Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid and The Aristocats. Movies from our teenage years like High School Musical, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap and The Princess Diaries are also available to watch.

And that's not all!

There are 7,500 episodes and 500 films available to watch, including Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Channel classics like Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire.

We are spending more time at home than ever so subscribing to Disney+ is a must. If one thing is going to help cheer us up then it is a movie from our childhood years.

We are more than ready to curl up on the sofa later today and watch Mary Poppins.

The service costs €69.99 for a year or €6.99 per month.

You can click here to sign up.