Discover the perfect food & wine pairings for all your autumnal gatherings

With its darker evenings, rich colours and full moon skies, autumn is the season of mystery. It’s the perfect time to discover Apothic’s bold and award winning silky-smooth red wines – the alluring Apothic Red, the mysterious Apothic Cab and the indulgent Apothic Merlot. The #1 Premium wine brand in America1, Apothic is renowned for creating silky-smooth wines at amazing value.

Apothic Red

Revolutionising the Red Blend space with a unique and bold twist, Apothic Red breaks the rules of traditional blends by offering the unexpected in every sip. When it comes to smooth red wine, it doesn’t get any better than Apothic Red. Apothic’s winemaker’s have masterfully crafted a blend that delivers an intense burst of bold fruit on the palette – and each bottle takes your taste buds on an indulgent adventure.

Taste Profile: Apothic Red is a masterfully crafted smooth Red Blend.Rich layers of dark fruit are complemented by hints of mocha and vanilla. A long, smooth finish makes Apothic perfect for a night with friends.

Perfect Food Pairings: This smooth and rich red blend is medium bodied and pairs with any occasion you dare to venture. When it comes to pairing Apothic Red you can’t look past those indulgent desserts like a luscious dark chocolate tart or chocolate-dipped strawberries, but this intriguing red blend also pairs perfectly with a honey-glazed baked camembert accompanied by juicy figs, or pizza topped with caramelised onions and goats cheese –

Apothic Cab

Delectable, rich and silky smooth, Apothic Cab is a triple threat. Affectionately known by lovers of wine as 'Cab Sauv' or more simply ‘Cab’, Cabernet Sauvignon is a heavyweight of the red wine world – often referred to as the King of Red Grapes. At Apothic, they've ensured their very own variety lives up to this reputation with an unbeatable style that delivers the trademark silky-smooth style that is loved by legions of Apothic fans across the globe.

Taste Profile: Immerse your senses in this smooth cabernet. Hints of jammy dark fruit and aromas of vanilla blend with a silky-smooth texture that boldly lingers on the pallet.

Perfect Food Pairings: This magnificent taste profile makes Apothic Cab the ideal addition to the dinner table as it perfectly complements a range of mouthwatering dishes. As your joint of beef, lamb, or even plump, garlicky portobello mushroom roasts in the oven on a winter Sunday, set your table with a bottle of Apothic Cab as the centrepiece. Snuggled around a crackling fire with a lovingly-put-together cheeseboard adorned with sticky chutneys, ripe figs and piney herbs? Pour a glass of Apothic's jammy Cabernet red wine to accompany this grazing platter and your palate will dance with a blend of softness and intensity.

Apothic Merlot

Deep midnight blue in colour, the Merlot grape stands aloft as a firm favourite amongst wine fans around the globe. Apothic’s very own expression combines an alluring mix of dark fruit intensity with plush, velvety mouthfeel, making Apothic Merlot a feast for the senses. The indulgent red wine has been crafted by Apothic’s expert winemakers to be the perfect dinner party companion, as well as a faithful friend to cheese boards and charcuteries alike.

Taste Profile: Legend says the Merlot grape was named after the little black bird that used its clever wit to steal fruit from the vines. Inspired by this story, our winemaker crafted our Apothic Merlot with untamed notes of blackberry and vanilla, and a plush velvety finish that soars at first tip.

Perfect Food Pairings: The deep blue grapes of Merlot red wine are perfectly suited to a variety of food partnerships, a union that has led to the wine’s association with dinner parties. The fruity, oaky notes complement hearty, rich foods – lightly spiced grilled chicken, tangy blue cheese or earthy mushrooms.

Ready to feel the smooth taste of Apothic for yourself? Apothic Red, Apothic Cab and Apothic Merlot are available from Irish retailers nationwide, RRP of €13 each.

Apothic is proud to have earned a worldwide reputation for their delectable wines – their quality has attracted accolades to reflect their bold and distinctive qualities, Apothic Red won a Gold Medal at the 2022 Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards, and Apothic Cab won a Bronze Medal at IWSC 2021.

