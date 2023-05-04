Discover Tenderstem®: broccoli, but better!

Irish households are being encouraged to discover Tenderstem®, broccoli’s tastier cousin, as the vibrant vegetable becomes the hero at meal times

Irish households are being encouraged to discover Tenderstem, the leggy brassica that is being hailed as broccoli’s tastier cousin! Have you tried it yet? It’s easy to love. Whether you’re boiling, steaming, air frying or roasting, Tenderstem is the perfect veg to take your meals to new heights.

The Tenderstem®: Broccoli but Better campaign, being activated* by Global Fresh Exotic (GFE), the Meath-based company that holds the license for Tenderstem® in Ireland, has been launched as a result of the growing popularity of the leggy versatile vegetable, which not only tastes delicious but stands head and shoulders above all others! This is broccoli but BETTER!

Tenderstem® broccoli, as the name suggests, is tender, juicy, succulently sweet and slightly nutty, all wrapped up in a gorgeous crunch. It’s deliciously tasty from top to tip, meaning zero waste. As part of the Broccoli but Better campaign a dedicated website www.tenderstem.ie has been created, packed with hundreds of delicious recipes for all meal times and inspired by cuisines of the world, plus helpful ‘how-to’ videos, nutritional information and lots more. Or check out their mouth-watering Instagram @tenderstemIreland for tasty inspiration such as Garlic, Chilli and Lemon Tenderstem, Tenderstem Truffle and Chestnut Gratin or a Greek-style Risotto with Spinach and Tenderstem.

Tenderstem broccoli packs a nutritional punch. Just 80g provides one of your five-a-day. It is high in folate, vitamin A and vitamin C – all of which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. The mighty vegetable is also high in fibre and provides a source of potassium, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure and a healthy functioning nervous system.

Available all year round, thanks to a supply of licensed growers in Ireland and internationally, and hand-picked for the finest quality, Tenderstem is fast becoming the hero of the dinner table. You can enjoy Tenderstem broccoli in lots of different ways – it’s super versatile! Here’s a handy guide to cook your Tenderstem to perfection.

RAW (0 mins) – If you enjoy the taste of Tenderstem you can eat it raw for a fresh and crunchy snack. Simply give it a wash and enjoy with some hummus, a creamy cheese sauce or just on its own.

BOIL (3-4 mins) – Add washed Tenderstem to a pan of boiling water for 3 – 4 mins. You can test the stem for tenderness to your liking with a sharp knife. Drain and serve.

GRIDDLED (8 – 10 mins) / GRILL (8 mins) / BBQ (3 mins) – Wash your Tenderstem and coat with a small amount of oil. Add to a hot griddle pan or BBQ and cook for around 8 – 10 minutes. You're looking to achieve a little bit of charring to the stem and florets to bring out a delicious nutty flavour. Try serving with a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

STEAMED (3-4 mins) – Bring some water to the boil in your plan and place your washed Tenderstem on top in a steamer pan. Steam for 3 – 4 minutes. The Tenderstem broccoli should turn bright green and tender when it's ready.

STIR FRIED (5 mins) – Wash your Tenderstem and cut the stems into smaller chunks. Add to a hot wok and a little bit of oil and fry for 5 minutes, add some seasoning as it cooks and have fun with flavours!

ROASTED (12 – 15 mins) – Add some washed Tenderstem to a roasting dish and drizzle with a little oil. Roast for 12 – 15 mins at 180 degrees. Season to your liking and serve.

AIR FRIED (6 – 8 minutes) – Lightly oil your washed Tenderstem broccoli and stir fry to evenly coat. Air Fry at 180 degrees, add some seasoning and salt to serve… get creative!

Whatever way you decide to cook it, this simple recipe is perfect for the warmer weather.

Tenderstem® broccoli with flaked almonds, parsley and lemon butter sauce

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

500g Tenderstem® broccoli

70g salted butter, cubed

40g flaked almonds

Juice of half a lemon

Leaves picked from 10g/about 10 sprigs of flat leaf parsley, very finely chopped

Method

Prepare a steamer (you will need 2 or 3 tiers for this quantity) or a large saucepan of boiling water.

Steam the Tenderstem® broccoli for 4 minutes or blanch for 2 minutes so that the Tenderstem® broccoli is only partially cooked, bright green and still a little crunchy. Drain through a sieve or colander then leave for a minute or two under cold running water to stop the Tenderstem® broccoli from cooking further.

When ready to eat, put a large wok over a very high heat. Leave for 30 seconds so the wok is hot then add the cubed butter, which should melt and foam very quickly. Add the almonds, being careful not to burn them. When the almonds are turning golden and there’s a lovely nutty smell, pour in the lemon juice and then the Tenderstem® broccoli. This will cool the pan down a little, so ensure the hob is still at the highest setting.

Use tongs to toss the Tenderstem® broccoli through the buttery almonds. Add the parsley and transfer to a serving platter after just 60-90 seconds, making sure you scrape all the lemony, herby butter and almonds over the top. Serve immediately.

