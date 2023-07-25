Discover Killashee’s divine ‘Garden Inspired Summer Afternoon Tea’ this summer

Experience the real taste of summer with the garden inspired Summer Afternoon Tea at Killashee Hotel outside Naas in Co Kildare. Floral notes, sweet scents and herbal flavours fuse in this beautiful presentation of homemade dainty sandwiches, savoury bites, delicious cakes and pastries that exude the sense and feeling of summer and reflect the natural beauty of the 55 acres estate.

Relax in the calm surroundings of The Pippin Tree and enjoy gorgeous views of the garden sipping a herbal tea, a cup of freshly brewed coffee and/or a refreshing glass of prosecco.

Afternoon tea is a traditional favourite at Killashee for everyone, from couples and friends catching up to baby showers, christenings, birthdays and that special girl’s day out. Pastry Chef Nicola Sutton has found magical inspiration in the gardens and grounds for the selection of carefully crafted homemade treats featuring the finest local ingredients.

Special highlights include:

'Lavender dark chocolate ganache & blueberry éclair’

Lavender borders the flower beds around Killashee’s gardens. It has a delicate, sweet smell that is both floral and herbal, that compliments the blueberry as it cuts through the floral flavour.

‘White chocolate, rose crème patisserie & cherry summer cup’

The rose trees that dot the front of the old house are out in full bloom and it is impossible not to catch the scent in the breeze or for these colourful plants to go unnoticed. Paired with summer berries, this is a feminine fruity dessert.

‘Honey & caramel loaf with lemon verbena icing’

Honeybees are buzzing everywhere in the gardens, gathering pollen from all the colourful plants. Lemon verbena is growing under the canopy of the more established hedging and the sweet scent is the perfect accompaniment to honey.

Afternoon Tea is served daily from 1pm-2.30pm

Traditional Afternoon Tea: €38.50 per person

Vegan Afternoon Tea: €38.50 per person

Sparkling Afternoon Tea: €42.50 per person – Includes your Afternoon Tea and a glass of Prosecco

Reservations

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact dining@killasheehotel.com or 045 879277 or discover more visit www.killasheehotel.com.

The Killashee Hotel is located on the Kilcullen Road, Killashee, Naas, Co. Kildare.