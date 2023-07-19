Dingle Distillery set to host a captivating event to celebrate launch of Dingle Lúnasa Single Malt

Dingle Distillery is set to host a captivating event in honour of the latest release in its Wheel of the Year series, Dingle Lúnasa Single Malt. This exclusive tasting experience ‘A Celebration of Lúnasa’ will take place on Tuesday, August 1st, in the remarkable setting of The Fumbally Stables in Dublin. Whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to join in the celebration of Lúnasa, an ancient Celtic festival marking the beginning of the bountiful harvest season.

Lúnasa Single Malt, the fourth instalment in Dingle Distillery's Wheel of the Year series, pays homage to the rich traditions and folklore surrounding Lúnasa. This limited-edition release encapsulates the spirit of the festival and pays respects to the mother of Lugh, a god of Irish mythology, who is said to have died of exhaustion after preparing Ireland’s fields for farming.

Guests attending the exclusive tasting event will be treated to a journey through Dingle Distillery's collection, featuring the Samhain, Lá Le Bríde, Bealtaine, and new Lúnasa editions from the Wheel of the Year series. Alongside the premium whiskey serves, attendees will savour signature cocktails and a culinary experience curated by The Fumbally, three-courses showcasing local and seasonal ingredients inspired by the harvest. Dr. Kelly Fitzgerald, Head of the School of Irish, Celtic Studies and Folklore at UCD, will offer attendees a glimpse into the story of Lúnasa. The evening will culminate with esteemed storytelling performer, Aindrias de Staic, who is set to captivate the audience with tales of Lúnasa.

Elliot Hughes, the Managing Director of Dingle Distillery, says, "We are delighted to introduce Dingle Lúnasa Single Malt, the highly anticipated fourth release in our Wheel of the Year series. This exceptional whiskey pays tribute to our cultural heritage, and we cannot wait for whiskey enthusiasts to experience it. We extend a warm invitation to join us at our upcoming tasting event, where you will discover the true essence of our newest whiskey and immerse yourself in its rich heritage."

Crafted with care, Lúnasa Single Malt has undergone maturation in Bourbon casks with an exquisite Widow Jane Bourbon cask finish. The nose offers enticing aromas of ripe red berries, warm salted caramel, lemon sherbet, and creamy butter fudge. Upon tasting, the palate unveils the sweetness of barley sugar accompanied by a subtle hint of spice and tantalizing notes of dark chocolate with raspberries. The experience culminates in a lingering warmth from ginger and spice, leaving behind a delightful blend of dark fruits and caramel notes.

As part of the Wheel of the Year series, Lúnasa represents the fourth of nine limited-edition whiskeys from Dingle Distillery. The collection follows the rhythm of the seasons, equinoxes, and solstices, which will culminate in a special ninth release to honour Wren's Day—an esteemed event in Dingle's culture and heritage.

Lúnasa Single Malt (50.5% ABV) will be available for purchase from August 1st, 2023, at DingleDistillery.ie, as well as select off-licenses and stores nationwide. Priced at €85 per 70cl bottle, the new release is set to be highly sought by whiskey enthusiasts and collectors alike due to the limited supply available of 10,000 bottles.