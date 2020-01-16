Selena Gomez reveals her dainty new neck tattoo and it’s adorable

Selena Gomez has just revealed her new tattoo and we’re a little bit in love with it. The singer dropped her new album Rare last week and she celebrated the milestone by getting some new ink.

The Lose You To Love Me singer showed off her dainty new neck tattoo on Instagram. She got ‘Rare’ tattooed just under her right ear and it is simply stunning.

“Did it again @bangbangnyc rare” she wrote alongside a photo of her tattoo.

This isn’t the Dance Again singers first tattoo. Selena has the date of her kidney transplant tattooed on her upper arm, a semicolon tattoo and praying hands with a rosary on her thigh.

Recently, she got a matching tattoo of an arrow with best friend and fellow singer Julia Michaels.

Selena’s album Rare is full of heartfelt and punchy pop tunes that you’ll want to play on repeat forever and ever.

Our favourites include Vulnerable, People You Know and Kinda Crazy.

The singer celebrated the release of Rare in the most perfect way. The album is already soaring up the charts so the tattoo will certainly bring back plenty of positive and uplifting memories for the singer in the future.

What do you think of Selena’s tattoo?