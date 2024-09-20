Demi Moore details being a grandmother to ‘magical’ baby girl

Demi Moore has been sharing an insight into life as a grandmother!

The Ghost actress is a gran to her daughter Rumer Willis' first child, Louetta, who is 17 months old.

As she described how ‘magical’ her granddaughter is, Demi opened up about her reasons behind choosing not to give Rumer parenting advice.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier today, Demi admitted, “The great thing is I look at her [Louetta] and I realise that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her”.

“Talk about choosing joy… she is a pocket of joy”, Moore went on to add.

Jennifer went on to ask if Demi offers advice about motherhood to Rumer, to which she replied by explaining, “You know what I have learned? Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general”.

“First of all, she is a wonderful mother and I am so proud of her. She is really incredible”.

“And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut”.

Credit: Rumer Willis Instagram

The 61-year-old went on to confess, “As a parent, it’s very hard, you have to realise you have to give your children, I think, the dignity of their own process. Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am, I just want to say, but it doesn't make her wrong”.

“For me I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are”, Demi added.

Demi shares her three daughters – 36-year-old Rumer, 33-year-old Scout and 30-year-old Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis.