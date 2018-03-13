SHEmazing!
Décor dreaming: 10 bookshelves we need in our future adult home

To be perfectly honest, I spend a humiliating amount of dreaming about my future home. 

I scroll and scroll through Pinterest, thinking about all the wonderful ways I will furnish my house. 

The house that I'll probably never be able to afford FYI, as a result of those pesky prices. 

Anyway, a gal can dream, and so I do! 

One thing I always imagine having in my humble abode? A majestic book case, filled with wonderful stories, old and new. 

I think I was initially inspired by Beauty and the Beast, but we'll start with a shelf, and maybe after a while I can get my library.

So without further adieu, here are some of my favourite book cases on the Internet: 

 

 

 

Small Studio Apartment Ideas: How to Build a Bedroom in an Open Plan Flat

 

Schöne Bilder ins IKEA Regal hängen solange noch nicht genügend Bücher da sind ':)

 

books reading best-seller covers writers novels literature bookmark bookling inspiration motivation book cover

 

10 Best Book Shelves for Kids Rooms

 

Home libraries - this one is amazing but there are others that are more achievable.

 

35 Things To Do With All Those Books - BuzzFeed Mobile

 

Green book shelves Не хотите делать скучный книжный шкаф? Ну, так и не делайте! Закажите прикольные книжные полки.…»

