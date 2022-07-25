Declan Donnelly announces birth of son & shares sweet name

Congratulations are in order for Declan Donnelly as he announces the birth of his second child with wife Ali.

Declan, known for being in the comedic duo Ant and Dec, shared the exciting news to Instagram by posting a sweet snap of his newborn’s hand wrapped around his finger.

The 46-year-old captioned the post, “Shortly before 19am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light”.

Dec continued, “He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x”.

As the tot’s middle name is Anthony, many fans are speculating Dec has paid tribute to his best friend and presenting partner, Ant, but the dad-of-two has not confirmed it yet.

Friends and fans alike were shocked by the announcement as Dec and Ali had not revealed they were expecting a second child. The comments of the post were flooded with congratulatory messages for the family.

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo wrote, “The best! Congrats xx”, while This Morning’s Holly Willoughby penned, “Welcome to the world Jack… Isla will be the best big sister… hugest love x”.

“Oh!!! That’s absolutely fantastic!!! Congratulations”, added former Big Brother presenter David McCall.

The joyous news comes just a few short weeks after Dec’s brother, Fr Dermott, tragically passed away at the age of 55.

Donnelly announced his death on July 8 by penning, “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated”.

Dermott officiated Dec and Ali’s wedding back in 2015. The couple went on to have their daughter, Isla, was born in 2018.