Decathlon Ireland Is Removing All E-Scooters From Sale — Here’s Why

If you’ve had an e-scooter on your radar for a summer purchase, this is worth knowing. Decathlon Ireland has announced it is removing all e-scooters from sale on its Irish website, including both its own products and anything listed by third-party Marketplace sellers.

The retailer says the decision is driven by a commitment to customer safety and compliance with Irish legislation. The delisting process is already underway, and Decathlon says it’s working closely with its Marketplace partners to make sure every e-scooter listing is gone from the Irish platform. The team will continue to monitor the site to catch anything that might slip through inadvertently.

What Decathlon has said

A Decathlon spokesperson put it plainly: “Customer safety is our priority. As part of our commitment to responsible retailing and compliance with Irish legislation, we have begun removing all e-scooters from sale on our Irish website, including those offered by third party Marketplace sellers. We are working closely with our Marketplace partners to ensure all listings are removed and will continue to closely monitor our platform so that any products that may inadvertently appear are removed without delay.”

The spokesperson added that Decathlon “remains committed to providing customers with products that meet the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance.”

Decathlon pulling them from sale entirely is a significant move, given that the Ballymun flagship store is in the top 15 best-performing Decathlon stores globally out of 1,750 stores across 62 countries. This isn’t a small player quietly updating a product page. It’s a deliberate, publicly stated decision.

What Decathlon still has to offer

The good news is that Decathlon isn’t going anywhere. The retailer says it remains committed to supporting safe and responsible mobility and will keep reviewing its product range as legislation evolves. With more than 55,000 sports products across 70 sports available at its Ballymun, Limerick and O’Connell Street stores, there’s no shortage of options for keeping the family active this summer and beyond.

And for those who are Decathlon members, the free sports classes and use of the sport experience zones in Ballymun and Limerick are still very much available — cycling track, football pitch, basketball court and all. Worth knowing if the kids need somewhere to burn off energy that doesn’t involve a scooter with a motor.