Dead To Me will return for a third and final season, Netflix reveals

Netflix has reveald that Dead To Me will return for a third and final season.

Creator of the show Liz Feldman shared, “From start to finish, 'Dead to Me' is exactly the show I wanted to make and it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.

"I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting 'Dead To Me' from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration,” she added.

Feldman has signed up to create more content with the streaming service so fans of Dead To Me won’t be short of incredible content to enjoy when the show ends.

If you’ve yet to watch the show then why not tune into the first two seasons of the dramedy this week?

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

The air date for season three of Dead To Me has yet to be confirmed.