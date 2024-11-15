Davina McCall undergoes brain surgery to remove ‘very rare tumour’

Davina McCall has revealed she’s undergoing brain surgery.

The former Big Brother presenter has opened up about doctors discovering a ‘very rare benign brain tumour’ that she must have removed.

Admitting it would be ‘bad’ if the cyst grows, Davina has asked fans for prayers as she undergoes the operation.

On Instagram, the 57-year-old posted a video to her 1.8M followers explaining what the tumour is and detailing the brain surgery she is having.

In the clip, she said, “So I’m posting this, it will be Friday morning, and I’m doing it because a few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour, called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million”.

“I slightly put my head in the sand for a while and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions and realised that I have to get it taken out”.

“It's big for the space, it fills the space. It's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. So, I'm having it removed via a craniotomy. They go through the top of my head and through the two halves of my brain to the middle, get the cyst, empty it, take it out, Bob’s your uncle”.

McCall went on to ask, “Say a prayer for me”, before confessing, “I am in good spirits”.

Sharing an insight into her recovering journey, Davina revealed, “The recovery – I’m going to be in hospital for about nine days and then I’m going to be going home but I’m going to be off my phone for a while”.

The My Mum, Your Dad host then added, “But I don’t want you to worry about me. I’m doing that enough as it is”, before sharing how much trust she has in her medical team.

Davina’s partner, Michael Douglas, captioned the post, writing, “Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation”.

“She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx”.