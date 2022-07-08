Davina McCall left red faced after wardrobe malfunction on dog walk

The Masked Singer presenter Davina McCall was left ‘dying’ of embarrassment today after she returned from a dog walk and realised she had a wardrobe malfunction while enjoying the good weather.

Davina was mortified to discover the top button of her shirt was undone, leaving her bra exposed for onlookers to see. She even greeted all of the passersby that she came across, completely oblivious to her fashion situation.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a video explaining what happened. In the clip she said, “I’ve just been on quite a long dog walk and I walked past quite a lot of people. I said hello to literally everybody- you know what I’m like, and my top button of my thing is undone, bra was out and everything!”.

McCall captioned the funny video, “Oh god. No one told me. I’m dying”.

Many friends were left very amused by Davina’s outfit mishap. Psychologist and blogger Dr. Julie Smith wrote, “This is golden”, followed by laughing faces.

“Nice bra”, penned Olympic runner Dame Kelly Holmes.

Fans of the former Big Brother host also saw the funny side of Davina’s top fail with one writing, “So funny- Flaunt it Friday! Lol”, and another saying, “Is it wrong that I can’t stop laughing? Oh Davina!”.

The mum-of-three often takes to social media to share the funny things that occur in her day-to-day life from hairstyles that make her look like a movie Villain to dancing like nobody’s watching.

As well as trying to make people laugh, Davina uses Instagram to share information and her own experiences going through menopause. She posts updates every week and discusses different topics surrounding menopause, which also tie into her Channel 4 menopause documentary.