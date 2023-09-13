Davina McCall details ‘magic’ relationship with Michael Douglas

Davina McCall has been opening up about her relationship with her partner Michael Douglas.

The Masked Singer host and celebrity hairdresser have been an item for three years but mostly keep the details their relationship out of the public eye.

Revealing that she wants to ‘keep that aspect of her life to herself’ the 55-year-old divulges why privacy for her 'magic' relationship is important.

While speaking to OK!, Davina revealed that the key to happiness is “keeping my love life private”.

“I give so much of myself to the public that I need something just for me,” as it helps to, “keep the magic”, in their relationship.

“Michael is so funny, he’s just amazing. It’s nice to do things together like walking the red carpet at the NTAs, and it’s not like we’re purposefully trying to hide away from anyone".

"But when you get into a couple, people start asking you questions about the nitty-gritty and I just don’t want to share that”.

She continued, “Privacy keeps our relationship special to us. There’s something lovely about it and that’s all it is. It keeps it really magical and I like that”.

“I would never talk about how our relationship works, about arguments or even things like what we eat for breakfast and who drives the other crazy. I want to keep that for me”.

The former Big Brother presenter then added, “I will give you guys everything. But there are one or two things that I just want to keep to myself, and he’s one of them”.

Davina and Michael, who now live together, officially started dating in 2019 following her split with ex-husband Matthew Robertson in 2017.

Davina and Matthew share three children together- 21-year-old Holly, 19-year-old Tilly and 16-year-old Chester.