David Harbour teases details about final season of Stranger Things

David Harbour has been teasing new details about Season 5 of Stranger Things.

David, known for playing the role of Jim Hopper, revealed that he and his Stranger Things castmates recently read through the final episode of the show together.

While attending the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration in New York City when, David admitted that there were plenty of tears on-set as they read through the finale of the hit Netflix series.

According to People, David explained, “Look, I'm very close to the show, so I have very strong opinions. And they may not match yours if you're a fan of the show”.

“I'm an actor on the show. So I see the nuts and bolts,” the 49-year-old stated before admitting, “sometimes [he’ll] get very mad” at what he thinks is “a bad episode” or a season he “didn't like”.

“I can be very critical of this show,” he confessed before revealing that in season 5 episode 8, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

Reflecting on reading the final scene with his co-stars, Millie Bobby Brown (20), Noah Schnapp (20), Finn Wolfhard (21), Gaten Matarazzo (22) and Caleb McLaughlin (23), Harbour said, “The end of this episode when we were reading it – just us reading it – about halfway through, people started crying”.

“Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favourite”.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]”.

David added, “It's 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful. It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it”.

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, previously revealed to fans that the first episode of Season 5 will be called, “The Crawl”.