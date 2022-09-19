David Beckham pens ‘final farewell’ for Queen Elizabeth II

Pro footballer David Beckham has penned a heartfelt ‘final farewell’ message for the late Queen Elizabeth II today, September 19, the day of her state funeral.

David Beckham has already shown his respect for the Queen by queuing with the rest of the public to view her coffin in Westminster Hall at the end of last week.

The 47-year-old has now shared a tribute to the late monarch by posting a photo of her coffin being carried at her funeral today. On top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is a wreath containing flowers from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

There was also a handwritten note from her son King Charles III, the Queen’s crown, a golden orb and a sceptre.

Beckham captained the moving photo, “Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader”.

“People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication”.

The dad-of-four closed off by adding, “Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure… Long live the King”.

Credit: Instagram

Many fans of the former footballer headed to the comments to commend David for his words about the Queen. One wrote, “Such true words Mr Beckham”.

“Such a humble person you are. I applaud your words and my deepest condolences”, penned a second fan. A third added, “It was so lovely of you to go and pay your respects”.

When the tragic news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing was announced, David revealed he was “truly saddened”, and said how special it was for the monarch to receive the love she did at her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.