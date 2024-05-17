David Beckham admits real reason why he made Netflix docuseries

David Beckham has detailed the inspiration behind making his recent docuseries.

In October of last year, the retired footballer launched a four-part documentary series with Netflix.

Titled Beckham, the series allowed viewers to have exclusive access to David, his wife Victoria and his wider circle of friends and former colleagues, as he reflected on both his career and personal life.

The docuseries was a huge success for Netflix, with 3.8 million viewers watching Beckham in its first week on the streaming platform.

Now, a year after making it, David has reflected on the real reason why he chose to create the deeply-personal series.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the 49-year-old was quizzed on the choice he made to film the four-part documentary. David subsequently admitted that it was a “love letter” in many ways.

“The only reason I did it was because it was kind of a love letter to my career and the sport and also, more importantly, my family,” he gushed.

“My family have been such an incredible support system throughout my whole life and my whole career,” he explained, referring to his parents, his wife Victoria and their four children – Brooklyn (25), Romeo (21), Cruz (19) and Harper (12).

“To have all that archive and all that footage in one place, literally I could go, ‘There you go’, and that really was the only reason to do it,” David continued.

The football star also noted the importance of being vulnerable throughout the series.

“I think we were all nervous going into it because we are… Even though we have been pictured all over the world, and people know, in most places, who we are, to let people into our home… But I also said that if I am going to do this, I am going to do it right and I am only going to do it once so everyone got on board,” David concluded.