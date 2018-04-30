David Beckham accidentally sends flirty message to his mum

Jetlag can get the best of us, and it seems that no matter how much you travel, it will catch up with you, one way or another.

For David Beckham, it was a rather amusing Whatsapp message to his mother.

Sharing his mistake on his Instagram, the former footballer explained on his way home from a recent trip to China, the jetlag had caught up with him.

The story post shows the funny blunder and was captioned:

“When you are jet lagged and send your mum the wrong message.”

Beckham accidentally called his mum “hot” when she had checked in to make sure he got home safely.

The message read:

“Hey your hot back this morning we to the country now at […] just going to be soon.”

David’s mum, Sandra West clearly understood her son’s message was down to fatigue and replied: “Looks like your tired by your message as long as your all ok! X”

The famous footballer was in Macau, China for the Special Olympics. Beckham uploaded some sweet snaps to Instagram about his stay and captioned it:

“I am honoured to be supporting such a great organisation and to meet these incredible children.”

After his trip, it looks as if the footballer got straight back into family life as Victoria posted in her Instagram story that ‘daddy’s home’ along with an adorable picture of David in face-paint, courtesy of their youngest child, Harper.

The six-year-old looks to be quite the artist as she got creative with some glitter and paint.