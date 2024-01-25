Danielle Peazer announces pregnancy with boyfriend Sonny Jay

Sonny Jay and Danielle Peazer are about to become parents!

The former Dancing On Ice contestant and fitness influencer have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple surprised their fans last night when they took to social media to reveal their baby news.

On their Instagram accounts, the pair shared a black-and-white video montage of themselves in their kitchen together, showcasing Danielle’s blossoming baby bump.

“We’re having a baby,” the expectant parents exclaimed in their joint caption.

“It’s a secret we’ve been keeping for a while, enjoying this little bubble of excitement and preparing for our biggest adventure so far. But now we feel ready to share this journey with you, including the highs (and inevitable tantrums) it will bring,” Danielle and Sonny teased.

The couple then went on to confirm when their little one is due, as they wrote: “Arriving Spring 2024”.

Danielle and Sonny concluded their post with a heartfelt message to those struggling with pregnancy-related issues.

“We can’t post this without acknowledging those who may be struggling with fertility or pregnancy issues and are sending love to anyone affected,” they penned.

Following their announcement, many famous faces have taken to the comments section of the parents-to-be’s post to congratulate them.

“The way I just GASPED! My heart is leaping for you both! The most amazing news!” replied Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

“Amazing! Congratulations,” wrote Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East.

“Happy days brother x,” added Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas.

Sonny and Danielle first started dating last January, seven months after the radio host confirmed his split from his former fiancée Lauren Faith. Meanwhile, Danielle previously dated One Direction hitmaker Liam Payne.

Speaking to The Sun last year, 30-year-old Sonny noted: “I am in a relationship and I didn't expect to be in it, in the nicest way possible.”

Referring to his 35-year-old partner, he added: “We've been seeing each other since January and the nice thing about it is we've kept it so low key.”