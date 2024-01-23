Dani Dyer posts sweet throwback tribute for son Santiago’s birthday

Dani Dyer is celebrating her eldest child’s birthday!

The former Love Island winner’s son Santiago is turning three today. Dani welcomed her baby boy into the world in January 2021, alongside her former boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Dani has since gone on to become a mum-of-three, as she welcomed identical twin girls last May with her partner Jarrod Bowen.

For her only son’s special day, the 27-year-old has taken to social media to share an emotional tribute to him.

On her Instagram account, Dani revealed a heartwarming video montage that she had made of Santiago’s life so far.

The proud mum chose to include moments from when her son was a newborn, as well as clips of Santiago bonding with his baby sisters, Summer and Star.

“My baby is 3,” Dani exclaimed in the caption of her post.

“Happy birthday to my santi, can’t believe you are now 3, you are becoming the most funniest, clever, cheeky little boy and we all love you so so much! It’s been a big year for you becoming a big brother and you’ve been amazing,” Dani continued.

The reality star finished off her tribute to her son by writing: “So so proud of you & so grateful to be your mummy… Enjoy your day my little handsome boy”.

Many of Dani’s fans have since taken to the comments section of her post to send their own birthday wishes to Santiago.

“Oh Santi! Happy birthday darling boy,” one follower replied.

“Happy 3rd birthday santi hope you have a lovely day,” another wished.

“Happy 3rd birthday beautiful boy,” a third fan added.

Dani previously opened up to her 3.7M followers on whether she would consider adding another little one to her brood.

“I love my 3 babies so much but I couldn’t imagine having another one currently,” she admitted in October, before going on to explain her reasons why.

“4 kids is a lot and my car would have to be even bigger than what it is now,” Dani joked.