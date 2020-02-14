Love Island’s Dani Dyer gets honest about breaking up with Jack

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s split came as a surprise to many Love Island fans. They seemed like the only couple who were going to go the distance, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

The Love Island 2018 winners have both moved on, with Jack becoming a parent for the first time earlier this year and Dani rekindling her relationship with Sammy Kimmence.

Dani has reflected on her relationship with Jack in the latest episode of the Millennial Love podcast.

The influencer spoke so openly about the pressures you’re faced with once you leave the reality show.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend, she shared: “Me and Jack had such a great time together. We was in Love Island, we won Love Island together. So that was a memory and that’s what I just look at it as rather than anything.”

Dani may be able to look back on their relationship fondly, but she admitted that the trolling she faced following their split was severe.

“It was really rubbish to be honest. It’s just one of them things and you don’t realise when you’ve just come out of Love Island that you’re famous.

“I know it sounds weird because you go in as one person and then you come out and you are under a microscope, you know, you have to watch everything you do and everything you say and stuff.

“And it was really difficult because it is hard, everyone’s going to have an opinion, everyone’s going to assume stuff and everyone’s going to read things,” she shared.

Dani explained that she had to keep quiet because she was afraid of her words being twisted. The reality star said there was one rumour in particular that upset her most of all: “There was this really horrible rumour with people saying that I planned what I was doing on Love Island that I was going to go on and win the show somehow, which is really difficult, and then I was going to not be with Jack and get with the guy I’m with now.”

“I was like, 'I wish I had my life that figured out to be honest.''

Dani added: “You don’t know what’s going to happen in Love Island. It’s very lucky to go on there and meet someone.”

You can listen to Dani’s full interview on the new episode of the Millennial Love podcast.