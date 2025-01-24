Dancing On Ice’s Mollie Pearce gives insight into new voting rule

Mollie Pearce has shared her opinion on the latest change to Dancing On Ice!

Mollie found fame on the hit BBC series The Traitors last year, when she left the dramatic final episode as a runner-up.

Now, the model has joined the lineup for this year’s series of Dancing On Ice, and has already impressed the judges and viewers alike by topping the leaderboard with her first performance.

As she prepares to take to the ice again this Sunday, Mollie has been opening up about her thoughts on the competition so far, including one significant rule change.

In previous series, the two celebrities with the least votes were able to perform again in a bid to be saved by the judges.

However, this year, the producers of Dancing On Ice have chosen to get rid of the skate-off, leading viewers to be shocked last weekend when actress Chelsea Healey was eliminated from the competition.

Speaking to MailOnline about the matter, Mollie admitted: “It's up and down. It is gutting if you go, and you don't get the public vote but for us, we don't have to learn two skates so we can really focus on our one skate.”

The 22-year-old added: “It's kind of a bonus otherwise you're learning two, which is a lot. For the professional dancers as well, who have their pro numbers.”

Mollie, who missed four weeks of training after she sustained a fractured wrist, is now the bookies’ favourite to win the competition, which would make her Dancing On Ice’s first female champion in 12 years.

“I am taking it day by day because this week could be different, but it would be a dream come true to win the show. It would be great to see a female winner whether it's me or not, it would be incredible,” the reality star gushed.

“Everyone has different strengths in the competition, it's a skating show but there's the public vote, some people are great at performing… It's a really strong year for skaters as well,” Mollie noted further.