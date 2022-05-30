Dancing on Ice’s Brianne Declourt shares newborn daughter’s unusual name

Professional skater on Dancing on Ice, Brianne Delcourt welcomed her baby girl into the world at the end of April and has now announced her name and has opened up about her ‘traumatic’ birth story.

The 41-year-old and her footballer husband Kevin Kilbane welcomed baby Keavy Anne via C-section. Keavy is an Irish name and is known to mean ‘gentle’ or ‘precious’. Delcourt explained, “Keavy is obviously named after Kevin and the Anne is named after me too”.

Brianne told OK Magazine that her birth did not go to plan as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes when she was around 22 weeks along, as well as doctors finding something in Keavy’s abdominal wall during an ultrasound . “I had no symptoms whatsoever. I had to prick myself four times a day with a needle to make sure my bloods were ok”.

The mum-of-three went on to say, “I actually lost a bit of weight at the end of my pregnancy, which isn’t always good”, but said that after she gave birth, her diabetes went away. “It was horrible but it all faded away, so thank goodness”.

During the dancer’s C-section, she felt very unwell and said, “the actual surgery took the longest out of my births. With the other two girls it was a 30 minute procedure and then I could hear a cry, but with Keavy it was way over an hour”.

When telling OK about the birth, she admitted that she made her husband go check on their newborn because they hadn’t heard a cry after her ‘gruesome’ birth. “This is quite gruesome but blood had splattered right in our faces and she came out but then we didn’t hear a thing. I’m panicking at this stage and saying to Kevin, ‘Ok, talk to me. What’s going on?”

Kevin revealed that their daughter wasn’t breathing properly and had “tubes down her throat”.

“Literally five minutes after that I heard the first cry. I could still cry now thinking about it. Both Kevin and I just started bawling”.

After the birth, Brianne’s doctor gave her some hard news. “The doctor looked at me and said, ‘Please don’t have any more C-sections’. She said that after three there’s a lot of damage there. She tried to fix as much as she could and that’s why the surgery with Keavy took a lot longer”.

The Dancing on Ice star and former Ireland and Everton football player share five-year-old Gracie and 15-month-old Olivia together who were also born via C-section.