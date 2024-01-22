Dancing On Ice’s Adele Roberts reveals mum’s passing after show

Adele Roberts has announced the death of her mother, just a few hours after her latest performance on Dancing On Ice.

The radio presenter is currently taking part in the latest series of the ITV show. After a heartfelt performance on Sunday night, Adele has now confirmed that it was made emotional by the loss of her mother Jackie.

Taking to Instagram, Adele chose to share the heartbreaking news by posting an image of herself with her late mother.

“For you Mum. Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful Mum, Jackie Roberts,” the 44-year-old penned, before confirming that Jackie passed away on January 4.

“I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional. My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much,” she explained.

“Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour,” Adele detailed.

The reality star then went on to thank her Dancing On Ice partner Mark Hanretty, writing: “I know how much you wanted to help me do my mum proud and I know it would have been playing on your mind all night. You are incredible. Thank you for teaching me to dance, to skate and joy of expressing emotion through my body.”

Adele concluded her caption by noting: “And to my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love. I shall think of you and miss you everyday of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again.”

Many celebrities have since taken to Adele’s comments section to send their sympathies.

“She would be so proud of you,” replied Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse.

“So so sorry for your loss Adele. Sending so much love to you,” replied fellow radio host Vick Hope.

“So sorry. You are so brave,” added EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.