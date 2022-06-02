Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay announces split from fiancée Lauren Faith

Radio presenter and Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay has announced that he and his fiancée Lauren Faith have broken-up after five years of dating.

The Capital FM presenter took to his Instagram stories to share the sad news. With a black background he wrote, “After 5 years of Lauren and I being together we’ve decided that sadly we’re parting ways. We have so much love and respect for each other and we will continue to support each other in everything we do”.

Credit: Instagram

He continued, “For now, we both need to focus on ourselves and our careers and we’re both ready and excited to start a new chapter separately!”.

“Lauren is the most talented person I know and deserves every success. Life really works in mysterious ways and what’s meant to be will be”.

Singer Lauren Faith also made a similar statement about the pair’s split on her Instagram stories. She penned, “After 5 beautiful years me & sonny have sadly parted ways. You all see how driven and focused we both are with our careers and with that being said I don’t want to spend much more time in a city that doesn’t make me happy anymore”.

Credit: Instagram

“We have so much respect for each other and will remain good friends. Sonny is a ray of sunshine in so many peoples life and I’m grateful he was in mine. Big love, Lauren x”. It’s nice to see the two ended on good terms.

The 28-year-old popped the question to Lauren while the two were on holiday in 2020. He got down on one knee while they were on a boat ride. The two have since removed snaps of each other off their Instagram pages.