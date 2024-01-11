Dancing On Ice star reveals reason for emergency cast change

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards has explained the reason why his skating partner Tippy Packard has been forced to pull out of the series, just days away from its launch.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the British ski jumper, whose real name is Michael Edwards, has been thrust into a new partnership after Tippy injured herself during training for the upcoming series.

Eddie, who has since been re-partnered with professional skater Vicky Ogden, has now chosen to speak out about the incident that led to the cast change.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today, the 59-year-old was asked what happened on the ice during training.

“We’ve got a slight miscommunication and our skates clashed and we fell over and she damaged her knee,” he recalled.

“We thought it was a couple of days off the ice but it turned out to be a month off the ice and they brought in a replacement and we carried on with Vicky Ogden,” he explained.

Eddie then went on to reveal how he has been bonding with his new professional partner so far.

“She’s lovely, but we’re kind of doing this for Tippy as well and Stephen, who broke his ankle,” the sportsman noted.

“So it's a bit daunting because everyone has been doing it for three months and I have been doing it for three weeks,” he admitted.

Eddie had previously had a rocky start to his Dancing On Ice experience, as he was originally drafted into the cast as a last-minute replacement.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was initially due to take part in the show, but he broke his ankle in the first week of rehearsals and subsequently was forced to withdraw from the competition.

The brand-new series of Dancing On Ice is due to premiere this Sunday, January 14, at 6:30pm on ITV.