Dame Deborah James’ brother pens heartfelt tribute ahead of funeral

Dame Deborah James’ younger brother Ben has penned a heartfelt tribute to her as her funeral takes place today.

The news that Deborah had tragically passed away after a five year battle with bowel cancer was announced on June 28.

Ben took to Instagram to share a carousel of memories of him and his sister over the years. He wrote, “Big sis, Debs. Thank you for teaching me how to live life to the full since the day I was born- you made me find that life with enjoying!”.

“Saying bye is never going to be easy, but knowing you achieved more than any of us could ever dream of… and so, so much more… makes it that little bit more bearable”.

He continued, “Your legacy will go on forever and we’ll do our very best to make you proud. Take it easy up there. Here’s to you x”.

Many of Ben’s followers sent their condolences to him in the comment section and shared how inspirational his sister was. One follower wrote, “How proud you must be of your amazing big sister. We are all thinking of you today”.

“So much love for you and your family, what a truly incredible woman, keep rebellious hope”, penned a second follower. A third added, “Her impact will never truly be known- an inspiration”.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin also shared a post to Instagram in remembrance of her friend Deborah. Sharing a photo of a rose she said, “This is a very special rose. Please will you do me and do yourselves a favour today and every single day? Life is very precious. I know it can be extremely tough for so many, but please remember that life is too short”.

“If you can possibly smile, laugh, spread joy and help others to be positive then please do that”.

“If I’ve learnt anything in my life so far it’s this. Live for each moment, follow your dreams and spread joy. I hope today you have a moment to be happy. #spreadthejoy #behappy #lifestooshort #damedeborahjamesrose”.

Dame Deborah worked tirelessly to campaign, spread awareness and raise money for cancer research while battling bowel cancer. The 40-year-old, who was also an author and podcast host throughout her career, raised over £7M for Cancer Research UK.