Dad-of-7 Nick Cannon admits to having more babies on the way

Former America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon is already a dad-of-seven to four separate mothers, however, the comedian has now revealed that he has more babies on the way this year.

About to become a dad again, Nick and model Bre Tiesi are expecting his eighth child to arrive any day now, but it seems this isn’t the only baby Nick will be welcoming into the world this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Lip Service podcast, 41-year-old Nick explained that the vow of celibacy he made late last year, following the birth of his three children in 2021, didn’t exactly last long.

He confirmed, “If you thought the numbers I put out in 2021 was mad, wait until you see what happens in 2022!”

When asked about the rumours that he had three more babies on the way this year, Nick initially jokes, “Well, when you say ‘on the way’…let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Late last year, Cannon revealed that he had been going to therapy and was taking a vow of celibacy, due to the number of children he now shared with different mothers. However, opening up on this topic during the podcast episode, Nick said that the tragic loss of his five-month-old son, Zen, last December, made keeping his vow that bit harder.

“I got depressed with the loss of my son, so in December…. And the thing is everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘let’s just give him a bit of vagina.’ And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak place,” Nick recalled.

Continuing, Nick explains that he was “f*cking like crazy” in the lead up to Christmas, meaning that he will more than likely be expecting even more babies around autumn/winter this year.

As well as being a father to his late son Zen and his new baby with Bre Tiesi, Cannon is also a father to 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden ‘Sagon’ and one-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with ex Abby De La Rosa.