Currys announces Home Barista of the Year Competition!

Do you spend much of your time at home perfecting the perfect coffee? Do you know your americano from your flat white, and your cappuccino from your mocha, your double shot from your latté? If so, this competition is certainly one for you!

Currys, in association with Sage Appliances, is running the Home Barista of the Year Competition for the second year running – a national search to find Ireland's most skilled home barista, where the winner will receive some incredible prizes!

We are certainly a nation of coffee lovers, and a recent survey carried out by Currys has shown:

57% of people drink their daily coffee at home

62% of people drink coffee more than once per day

41% of people spend less than €5 on take away coffee per week, choosing to make their own

77% of people have said their taste in coffee has refined over the past 5 years

60% of people are drinking more coffee now than they did 5 years ago

68% of people know what they like, and do have a favourite coffee brand

When it comes to milk, dairy is still number one, with 66% of people choosing dairy milks over plant milks or no milk at all

Sage The Barista Express™ Impress Coffee Machine



During the 2021 Home Barista of the Year, Currys got to see how passionate the people of Ireland are about coffee, from their morning to brew to their 4pm pick-me-up. This year, judges are eager to see even more from entrants!

Pauline Browne Director of Marketing & E-commerce at Currys Ireland said: “At Currys, we have certainly seen a huge uptake in consumers buying coffee machines as they became more adventurous and experienced home baristas, so teaming up with Sage to run this competition made perfect sense to us. It was a huge success last year, and we hope that even more people get involved this year!”

How to enter:

To get involved, simply post a photo or a video of your perfect coffee serve to your Instagram Feed or Twitter and use #HomeBaristaoftheYear – your account must be on public for the entry to be captured. Your entry will be added to Currys online coffee photo wall, and you'll be in with the chance of winning some incredible prizes.

There are €5,000 worth of prizes to be won, including Sage’s newest coffee machine, Sage The Barista Express ™ Impress machine and Currys gift card. Prizes are:

1st Prize: €2,000 Currys gift card & Sage The Barista Express™ Impress Coffee Machine

2nd prize: €1,000 Currys gift card & Sage The Bambino Plus Coffee Machine & Grinder

3rd prize: €500 Currys gift card & Sage The Bambino Plus Coffee Machine

All levels of ability and skill can enter and are in with a chance to be 2022’s Home Barista of the Year. It's the perfect prize for any coffee-lovers out there, so be sure to share your caffeine fix with Currys and don't forget to tag #HomeBaristaoftheYear too!

Introducing the new Sage The Barista Express™ Impress Coffee Machine

Sage has launched the next generation of best-selling home espresso machines, the Barista Express™ Impress, helping consumers achieve the perfect dose of espresso and a precise tamp while reducing espresso grind mess. Available at Currys is the new Sage The Barista Express™ Impress Coffee Machine, in stunning sea salt colour.

Retailing at €829.99, Sage The Barista Express™ Impress Coffee Machine comes with a free knock box worth €24.99. This offer is limited and while stocks last. The machine comes in a variety of colours, with the Sea Salt colour (only) being exclusive to Currys.

SHEmazing competition time:

