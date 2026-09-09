Culture Night 2026: The Events Worth Booking Before They Fill Up

There are nights out, and then there are nights you actually remember. Culture Night — which returns nationwide on Friday, 18 September 2026 — is firmly in the second category, and with just 10 days to go, now is genuinely the time to get your plans sorted before the good stuff fills up.

Free, inclusive and happening in towns, cities and villages right across Ireland, Culture Night is now in its 21st year. The idea is beautifully simple: one night, hundreds of free cultural events, open to everyone. Live music, theatre, dance, visual art, film, workshops, talks, Irish-language events, family experiences and late-night happenings — it’s a proper mix, whatever your crowd looks like.

And yes, that includes the kids. If your usual Friday evening plan involves negotiating with a seven-year-old about screen time while eating pasta standing up at the kitchen counter, Culture Night offers a genuinely lovely alternative.

Plan ahead — some events are already filling up

While plenty of Culture Night is happily spontaneous — wander in, see what takes you — a good number of events have limited capacity and need advance booking. Some tickets are already available, with more to be released in the days ahead. Worth knowing now rather than at 4pm on the 18th.

To make planning easier, an interactive digital map is now live at culturenight.ie, where you can browse by county, location, venue or event name. There are filters for start time, age suitability and accessibility too — which, if you’ve ever tried to navigate a cultural programme with a buggy and a toddler who needs the loo, is genuinely useful.

Culture Night launch brings together artists for One Night For All.

Some standout events worth booking now

The programme is enormous — genuinely enormous — so here are a few highlights to get you started.

The Wildwood Flower, Co. Monaghan — Writer Pat McCabe and singer-songwriter Gráinne Duffy come together at Garage Theatre for an evening of storytelling and live music, with a post-show Q&A. Advance booking required.

Clay Connections, Co. Carlow — A hands-on ceramics workshop at Ballon Community Hall led by artist Michelle Eustace. No experience needed, but places are limited. A lovely one if you fancy doing something creative rather than just watching.

A Classical Culture Night at Emo Court, Co. Laois — Pianist David Vesey and flautist Martina Rosaria O’Connell perform a free 90-minute concert in the stunning surroundings of Emo Court, starting at 7pm. Booking through Eventbrite.

An Evening of Culture at Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise — A packed programme running from 5pm until late, including theatre, dance, spoken word and a Young Frankenstein launch from Portlaoise Musical Society. Advance booking required.

Fire Show and Family Events at Mallow Castle, Co. Cork — If you want to genuinely impress the children, this one delivers. A spectacular fire show in the grounds of a historic castle. Family-friendly and absolutely worth the journey.

The Ocean Beacon Stained Glass Workshop, Co. Clare — An interactive stained glass painting workshop at Miltown Malbay Library, suitable for all ages. Participants create their own sunset-inspired candle holder across three one-hour sessions running from 4pm to 7pm. Places are limited.

Culture Night performers gather for a vibrant city centre photocall.

The best bit? It’s all free

Every Culture Night event is free of charge. The only thing that costs you anything is booking a spot in advance for the events that need it — which takes about two minutes and saves a lot of disappointment on the night itself.

The full programme, including booking links, accessibility information and all the new events still being added, is available at culturenight.ie/events. Culture Night takes place on Friday, 18 September 2026.