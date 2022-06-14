Courteney Cox shares lovely 18th birthday tribute for daughter Coco

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco is all grown up! The Friends alum is one proud mother, as her only child, Coco Arquette, turned 18-years-old on Monday, June 13.

Taking to social media early this morning, 57-year-old Courteney marked the occasion with a loving tribute to her darling daughter.

“Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom,” the Scream actress sweetly wrote. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x.”

Alongside this birthday message, Courteney also shared a beautiful photo of herself and her daughter embracing each other on the beach, both of them beaming at the camera. This was followed by another photo of Coco cuddling some adorable puppies, along with a third throwback snap of Coco as a young child, wearing a fabulous pink dress.

Of course friends and fans alike quickly flooded the comment section with Happy Birthday messages, including actress Kate Hudson who sweetly wrote, “Happy Birthday Coco!”

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer simply commented, “Happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, songwriter and music producer Murray Cummings wrote, “Happy Birthday Coco!!! Enjoy your celebrations.”

Courteney welcomed the birth of her first and only child Coco in June 2004, with ex-husband David Arquette. The couple decided to make Courteney’s Friends co-star, Jennifer Anniston, Coco’s godmother.

Cox and Arquette separated in late 2010, before finalising their divorce two years later. Towards the end of 2013 Courteney started dating Snow Patrol front-man Johnny McDaid, thanks to their good, mutual friend, Ed Sheeran.