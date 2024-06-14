Courteney Cox pays sweet tribute to daughter Coco on special day

Courteney Cox is celebrating!

Yesterday (June 13), the Friends actress marked the 20th birthday of her only child, Coco.

In honour of the special occasion, Courteney chose to take to social media to celebrate her daughter.

On her Instagram page, Courteney decided to share a beautiful selfie of the mother-daughter duo, as well as some hilarious photos of Coco from throughout her life so far.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco,” the 59-year-old penned at the beginning of her caption.

“You never cease to make me laugh. I love you sooooo much co to the lo,” the sitcom star added sweetly.

Following Courteney’s emotional tribute, many of her 15.1M followers have also been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday Coco – have the best day celebrating,” one fan replied.

“Cute photos, happy birthday,” another responded.

“She’s just as beautiful as her mama, happy birthday baby girl,” a third fan added.

Courteney welcomed Coco into the world in June 2004, almost exactly one month after the finale of Friends aired. The actress shares her only child with her former husband David Arquette, whom she separated from in 2013.

Courteney, who has now been dating Snow Patrol hitmaker Johnny McDaid for over a decade, recently opened up about why she was “so thankful” that he temporarily ended their relationship in 2015.

“As opposed to like going, ‘F*** him’, getting in this mode of anger, I leant in and I did the most work on myself by far. I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life,” she explained on the Minnie Questions podcast with Minnie Driver

“I'm thankful that Johnny was so bold and brave because it was life-changing for me, and I'm sure for him,” she added.