Coronation Street’s Sam Aston shares daughter’s adorable floral-inspired name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston, known for his role as Chesney Brown on the soap, welcomed his daughter into the world with his yoga teacher wife in May of this year.

The couple waited until now to reveal the little one’s name to OK. They decided to call her Daisy. We love the flower-inspired moniker they chose!

Sam explained, “We’ve always liked it. It was one of the only names we both agreed on”.

His wife Briony added, “Once we knew we were having a girl, we kept going back to it, so then halfway through the pregnancy we were like, ‘Daisy it is!’ and I bought all the personalised stuff”.

Not only is the name pretty, but it has a deeper meaning to Sam and Briony. “She’s Daisy Josephine. Josephine is a nod to Sam’s brother Joe and my grandad Joe”, the mum-of-two added.

Briony went on to talk about her home water birth. She revealed she had planned to have music playing and twinkly lights but admitted that in the end, “I just wanted to hear the sound of the water and listening to my breathing was relaxing enough. I didn’t need anything else and I didn’t have any pain relief”.

She continued, “The moment she was born I just remember saying, ‘We did it!’ I was so proud of me and Daisy. Then a few minutes later we did put a song on. Sam had his arm around me and we were playing My Girl, it was such a lovely moment”.

Aston explained, “We’re very lucky. It all happened so fast. We’d just had some tea and then I put the telly on to watch some football, but then all of a sudden I heard Briony upstairs… I could tell Briony’s contractions were coming thick and fast, so I called the midwife and was like, ‘Quick you need to get here now!’”.

Briony also had a doula to help her deliver the baby alongside the midwife.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, also have a 22-month-old son named Sonny together who is sure to make the best big brother to Daisy.