Coronation Street’s Nicola Thorp announces birth of daughter

Congratulations are in order for Nicola and her fiancé Nikesh Patel as they have announced the birth of their first child together.

The former Coronation Street actress, known for her role as Nicola Rubinstein in the soap, revealed that she welcomed a baby girl into the world alongside an important message about the conflict in Gaza.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared a note about being ‘shattered and smitten’ since welcoming her baby girl into the world, while also opening up about social media being a ‘difficult place right now’.

She penned, “We are delighted to say that we recently welcomed our beautiful baby daughter into the world”.

“Everything they say about birth being a rollercoaster of emotions is true. We're shattered and smitten and everything in between”.

“Social media is a difficult place right now. If your timeline is anything like ours, it's filled with images of babies and children dying in conflict or living in fear and unimaginable danger”.

Nicola continued, “It doesn't feel right to share our news on here without also acknowledging how fortunate we are that our baby is safe”.

“If like us you feel helpless, please consider donating to the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency, who are responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and supporting pregnant women, new mums and their babies”.

The soap star closed off by adding, “Every child deserves to be born into safety”.

The new mum also unveiled a photo to her 57.2K followers of her and Nikesh’s bundle of joy’s tiny hand holding onto their fingers in the second slide on her post..

Nicola and Nikesh announced their engagement in January of last year after the pair went public with their relationship in October 2021.

They revealed they were expecting a little one together in September by showcasing lovely maternity photos with Thorp’s blossoming baby bump on display and simply saying, “Some news”.