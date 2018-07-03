Paul Howard’s ‘Copper Face Jacks: The Musical’ opens this week

New York had Studio 54 and Manchester had The Hacienda but ALL of Ireland has Copper Face Jacks!

And now this Club Of Clubs is getting its very own all-singing, all-dancing musical as producers are proud to present the world premiere of Paul Howard’s latest comedy masterpiece, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical.

Opening in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Thursday, July 5th, the musical is a celebration of a club that started out life as something of a Culchie Embassy in Dublin but has since been embraced by its home city.

Regardless of your county colours, you’ll always find a welcome in the club that has become synonymous with having a good time for three generations of Irish nightclubbers.

Written by Ross O’Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is a love story set on the eve of a Dublin/Kerry All-Ireland Final, when a sweet Kerry girl, who’s moved to the Big Smoke for her dream job in The VHI, ends up falling head over her flat-shoes with a true blue Dublin team member.

Can love conquer all as these two young sweethearts face massive cultural and linguistic hurdles on their road to happiness/Croker?

Only time, some great tunes and a bunch of cloakroom tickets will tell as Paul Howard uses his mighty comedy pen to celebrate the nightclub that has become home to millions of love stories and countless lost mobiles.

image via Facebook Copper Face Jacks: The Musical stars Johnny Ward (Fair City, Love/Hate) as Gino Wildes, Roseanna Purcell (Red Rock) as Noeleen Ní Gearailt and Michele McGrath (The Tudors, Damo and Ivor) as Gretchen Ackerman. Venue: Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Date: From 5 July 2018

Tickets: From €26 plus booking free and €1 restoration levy

Bookings: Ticketmaster.ie/ Olympia Theatre