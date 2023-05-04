CooleSummer has arrived as Coole Swan launches light, fresh Summer serves

Coole Swan continues to showcase its dynamic Irish cream liqueur with the launch of signature summer serves that are fresh, flavourful and look as good as they taste

Whiskey, chocolate and cream are the three perfectly blended ingredients in Coole Swan. The superior quality of this homegrown, independently owned Irish cream liqueur makes it perfect for combining with unique summer favourite flavours such as rhubarb, lemon and lavender. Whether enjoying a drink in the garden, on the balcony or hosting family or friends, fans of a summer tipple can #KeepCoole during the warmer months with this selection of cocktails available from Coole Swan.

Nothing on the drinks market compares to the versatility and quality of Coole Swan, a refreshing modern craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy chilled, over ice or in a diverse and exciting range of cocktails this summer. As always, the innovators at Coole Swan push boundaries when it comes to getting creative with cream liqueur. The silky liquid is lighter than traditional cream liqueurs and because of its superior quality it mixes well with other drinks. For the summer months, when barbeques, picnics, festivals and outside parties are firmly on the agenda, Coole Swan has created three delectable serves to add a drop of luxury to the every day, including:

This frothy creamy lemon dream is a must for summer gatherings. Combining Coole Swan, Luxardo Limoncello, passionfruit flavour drops and soda water over ice this serve is perfect for those who enjoy a touch of zest with a light creamy finish. To top it off Coole Swan recommends garnishing with a lemon twist.

Nothing says summer like the instantly recognisable taste of rhubarb, which Coole Swan has utilised in this perfect match up of flavours. Mixing Coole Swan, either rhubarb gin or vodka (depending on your preference) and ginger syrup shaken with ice to produce a light summery cocktail that is sure to impress. Garnish with a light dusting of ground ginger and a rhubarb twirl to add a dash of colour to this superb summer serve. This cocktail was created especially for Coole Swan by a great friend and fan of the brand, Andy Clarke of This Morning and Love Your Weekend fame.

This Coole concoction of flavour is sure to send drinkers into a lavender haze this summer. Combining Coole Swan, gin (Coole Swan recommends Silent Pool as it has a touch of lavender), lavender syrup, soda water and optionally dandelion and burdock bitters combine to create this lightly floral creamy spritz. Served over ice and garnished with either a dehydrated orange moon, lavender sprig or basil sprig, this unique serve is ideal for summer evening sipping.

Coole Swan is available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and a range of independent retailers across Ireland. Available in a 700ml bottle which retails at €26.

Customers can discover more information about this perfectly crafted Irish product and the inventive ways to serve it at www.cooleswan.com.

For adults aged 18+ over. Drink Coole Swan responsibly, visit www.drinkaware.ie for more information.