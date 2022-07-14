Conor McGregor flies family & friends to Ibiza to celebrate his birthday

UFC fighter Conor McGregor turns 34 years old today, Thursday 14, and has been celebrating like a champion surrounded by friends and family in Ibiza.

To mark his big day, Conor shipped over his nearest and dearest to mark him turning 34 in style. According to McGregor’s Instagram stories, among some of the guests he jetted off to the Balearic island were his sister Erin and niece Taylor, as well as some old pals.

Erin revealed on her Instagram stories that it was a last minute surprise trip and "packed my whole house", in the hopes of her not forgetting anything she might need.

Credit: Instagram

Earlier in the week, the dad-of-three shared photos and videos on Instagram of his yacht being brought to Ibiza for his birthday celebrations to his 45.8M followers.

He wrote, “My yachts are on their way to Ibiza for my birthday. Here is an aerial view of the Lamborghini one that came across some huge whales on it’s way”.

Many of McGregor’s fans took to the comments of the post to wish him well on his birthday. One wrote, “Happy Birthday Champ”, while a second fan penned, “Living the life you always envisioned way back when”.

“Wishing you all the best for your birthday”, added another follower.

The featherweight and lightweight champion known as 'The Notorious', first shared that he had his own yacht in May of this year, nicknaming it the ‘Supercar of the Sea’.

Conor’s fiancée recently shared snaps of her and Conor with their three children, five-year-old Conor Jr, three-year-old Croia and one-year-old Rían, enjoying family time on their yacht ahead of Conor’s big birthday celebrations.

There's no doubt McGregor will continue to live it up for the rest of the day and into the weekend and his fiancée had previously wished him a 'happy birthday week'.