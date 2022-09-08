Congratulations! Joe Wicks announces birth of third child

The Wicks household just got a little bigger!

Fitness instructor Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, has announced that he and his wife Rosie have welcomed their third child into the world.

Rosie gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in the early hours of this morning. Joe shared the joyous news on social media today, with gorgeous photos of him, his wife and their children Indigo and Marley, holding their new bundle of joy.

Joe wrote in his caption, "It's a girl. Rosie have birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool. Thank you to Emily & Helen out wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love teh Wicks family".

Joe and Rosie announced back in March that they were expecting their third child, with a sweet selfie of the pair holding sonogram photos and beaming.

“I’ve been sooo excited to share this news,” Joe wrote in his caption. “We are having another baby.”

Alongside the pregnancy announcement, Joe continued to share an adorable tribute to his wife. “Love you Rosie. Thank you for making me the happiest Dad in the world,” he penned.

Last month, Joe admitted to OK! that becoming a father-of-three would be tough, but that he was looking forward to the new arrival. “I know it’s going to be tough because obviously we’ve got a four-year-old and a two-year-old and so we’ll have to get more people ready for bed,” he said.

“It’s going to be more of a team-like thing. I’m definitely going to try to block my time out better so I can be around more in the mornings and evenings.”

Joe and Rosie welcomed their first child, Indigo, in July 2018. They then became parents-of-two when their son, Marley was born in December 2019.

Congratulations to the Wicks!