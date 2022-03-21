Congratulations! Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has gotten married

It would seem huge congratulations are in order for Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright who has announced the surprising news that she’s gotten married to her other half, Andrew Lococo.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, the 31-year-old actress shared a sweet snap showing off her and her hubby’s new wedding rings, as they relaxed by the pool, clearly in the midst of their blissful post-wedding bubble.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!” Bonnie, who played the role of Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, excitedly wrote in the Instagram caption.

From this lovely snap we get a real glimpse at Bonnie’s stunning engagement ring, which features an unusual yet gorgeous square-shaped blue stone.

Of course it wasn’t long before Bonnie's wonderful announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, fans and even a few former co-stars.

“Congratulations B xx,” Tom Felton (a.k.a. Draco Malfoy) sweetly wrote.

“Sending you all the love and joy Bonnie, how exciting!” wrote Anna Shaffer, who played Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter franchise.

Meanwhile, Bonnie’s on-screen brother James Phelps simply commented a stream of celebratory emojis.

Bonnie and her beau Andrew first made their relationship Instagram official back in September 2020, and decided to move in together six months later, the following February.

Earlier this month, Bonnie gushed about how in love she and her partner are, as she wrote on Instagram, “Love feels like these pink pants. Electric and fluffy all at once.”

This isn’t the first time Bonnie has gotten close to the aisle though, as she was also previously engaged to one of her former Harry Potter co-stars, Jamie Campbell Bower, before the two parted ways in June 2012.

Many congratulations to both Bonnie and Andrew on their lovely wedding news!