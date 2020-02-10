Congrats! You actor Penn Badgley to become a dad for the first time

Huge congratulations are in order for You and Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley and his wife Domino! The couple revealed they are expecting their first child together after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages. The mum-to-be posted a photo of her bump to confirm their wonderful news.

She penned a touching message alongside the photo: "On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done."

"As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

She continued: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

She gushed: "You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Domino is already a mum to ten-year-old Cassius from a previous relationship.

Feature Image: Getty