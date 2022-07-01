Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have ‘secretly gotten engaged’

It seems congratulations might be in order for Shake It Off singer Taylor Swift who has reportedly gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Keeping this exciting news to themselves, Taylor and Joe have allegedly been engaged for several months now and have only told their closest friends and family members.

In the past, Taylor’s previous relationships with stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Calvin Haris, have been widely reported and speculated upon. However, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter has taken a different approach with boyfriend Joe, who she started dating in 2016.

Taylor has kept her relationship with the Conversations With Friends actor largely out of the public eye, only appearing on the red carpet together a handful of times.

A friend of Joe’s has now come out to confirm that the couple have taken their relationship to the next level and that they are currently engaged.

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too,” the insider said when speaking to The Sun.

Joe’s friend continued to explain that Taylor “has a beautiful ring,” adding that she only wears it at home, behind closed doors.

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement,” they added.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them,” the insider continued.

Currently, both Taylor and Joe have yet to comment on or confirm these engagement rumours.

The Love Story singer and her British beau first started dating in 2016 and since then they’ve kept their relationship pretty private. Although, recently Taylor has opened up about her other half slightly more, confirming that Joe actually co-wrote two songs on her recent album, Folklore.