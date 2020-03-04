Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist is pregnant with her first child

Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child. The actors revealed their joyous news on Instagram this evening and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Melissa posted a photo with Chris and their two dogs to confirm the news. In the photo, the mum-to-be is holding up a little blue jumper.

She captioned the photo: “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one.”

Fans were overjoyed for the couple. One wrote: “Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Christopher Wood! After what happened to Melissa, I am so happy she found a good man like Chris and I hope their baby will bring them even more joy!”

“Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first baby I'm crying. They deserve this and all the happiness!” another added.

The Glee star married Wood in September 2019. We are thrilled for the parents-to-be!