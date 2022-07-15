Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome the birth of baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who have welcomed the birth of their second child — another beautiful baby girl!

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a representative for the couple confirmed when speaking to People.

This is the couple’s second baby girl, as the Game of Thrones actress previously gave birth to their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Shortly after debuting her growing baby bump on the red carpet at this year’s MET Gala in May, 26-year-old Sophie officially confirmed her pregnancy with baby number two, during an interview with Elle UK.

John Shearer via Glamour

“It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," the expectant mum gushed during the interview. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever,” she sweetly added.

However, months earlier it had been widely speculated that Jonas and Turner were expanding their brood. In February this year, the pair were spotted out for lunch in Los Feliz, with The Staircase actress seen sporting an adorable baby bump.

Earlier last month, 32-year-old Joe opened up about his feelings towards becoming a father again, as Sophie’s due date neared. “I think maybe a little less nervous but I’m just excited,” he confessed in an interview with People, adding, “It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Congratulations to both Sophie and Joe on the arrival of their second child — we can’t wait to find out what they’ve decided to name her!