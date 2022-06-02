Congrats! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt expecting baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Matthews who are expecting their second child together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Heidi shared a snap of her US Weekly cover page, in which she unveils her small baby bump.

“My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!” the 35-year-old mum wrote in the caption.

After a lengthy fertility journey, finding out that she was expecting again was a very emotional moment for Heidi, as she recalled, “Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again!”

“Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother!” Heidi added, referring to her and Spencer’s four-year-old son, Gunner Stone.

“To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful I used We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way!” she lovingly wrote.

In their exclusive interview with US Weekly, Heidi, who is due to give birth in December, reveals that it took her and Spencer “about 18-months” of trying to conceive before she fell pregnant with baby number two.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” the former reality star explained.

“And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family,” she added.